Temecula woman arrested on suspicion of murder

A Temecula woman was arrested after allegedly shooting and killing another woman on Friday, authorities said.

According to the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to the 31000 block of Sunflower Way in Temecula on reports of an assault with a deadly weapon around 6:31 p.m.

Upon arrival, deputies found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound. She was pronounced dead at the scene. Her name is yet to be released publicly.

The RCSO said 31-year-old Nicaela Hernandez was later identified as the suspect. She was arrested on suspicion of murder.

No additional details were immediately made available.