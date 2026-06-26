Temecula martial arts instructor arrested for alleged sexual assault; more victims sought

Riverside County investigators are seeking additional victims of a Temecula martial arts instructor who was arrested for alleged sexual abuse of a minor this week.

In a news release, the Riverside County Sheriff's Office said that Southwest Station deputies and Special Victims Unit investigators began looking into the allegations on Wednesday after they were contacted by a victim who "reported being assaulted during a martial arts lesson."

They identified the suspect as 62-year-old Dzung Mai, who they said "had been teaching martial arts from his residence for the past several years, instructing students aged 5 to 19."

Dzung Mai. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

Upon serving a search warrant at a residence in the 31000 block of Iris Way, deputies arrested Mai without incident. He was booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center on multiple sexual assault charges, the release said.

"The investigation is active and ongoing, and no further information will be released at this time."

Anyone who knows more was urged to contact Special Victims Unit Investigator Andrade at 951-955-2777..