Temecula man arrested for allegedly crashing into 10 cars near downtown LA and injuring 13

By KCAL-News Staff

/ CBS/City News Service

A Temecula man was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon after ramming vehicles and smashing into parked cars near downtown Los Angeles Monday afternoon. 

Diosdado Tzintzunespindo, 37, is being held on $440,000 bail following his arrest.  Tzintzunespindo allegedly struck about 10 cars in the Elysian Park and Chinatown areas. Police Chief Michel Moore said he rammed his silver Nissan Xterra purposely into other vehicles, including some parked cars. 

"Given the traffic flows that were going on in those areas in which he moved about, we believe that it's entirely possible that there may be other victims," Moore said. 

So far there are 13 victims from the rampage, including an LAPD employee who was returning from a lunch break and a Department of Water and Power employee, Moore said.

Anyone with further information about is asked to contact the department's Central Area station at 213-833-3750.

First published on May 2, 2023 / 5:36 PM

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

