Video captures moment hot air balloon lands in Temecula backyard

Surveillance camera footage captured the moments when a hot air balloon had to make an emergency landing in the backyard of a Temecula home.

It happened at around 8:30 a.m. on Saturday morning, as evidenced by the time stamp in the video, which was posted to YouTube by Hunter Perrin.

"We're in somebody's backyard!" one of the 13 passengers can be heard shouting as the balloon touches down.

The basket of the hot air balloon as it touched down in the backyard of a Temecula home early Saturday, April 18, 2026. Hunter Perrin/YouTube

There were no injuries reported in the incident, and neither the hot air balloon nor the property suffered any damage.

Circumstances leading up to what caused the emergency landing remain unclear, but the event isn't entirely uncommon in Temecula. Daily hot air balloon rides are offered through several companies that provide an aerial look at the city's expansive wine country. There have been multiple hot air balloon landings in various neighborhoods over the years, including in 2013 when multiple people were injured when a balloon caught fire and crashed, according to the Press Enterprise.