DUI driver arrested for murder after fatal crash near Temecula wine country

An alleged DUI driver was arrested for murder following a deadly crash outside of Temecula's wine country last week.

In a news release shared by the Riverside County Sheriff's Office, deputies said that they were called to Rancho California Road near Riesling Court at around 6:50 p.m. for a "major injury traffic collision."

"Upon arrival, deputies located three vehicles with significant damage, and a pedestrian who was pronounced deceased at the scene," the release said.

Two others, who were passengers in one of the involved vehicles, were hospitalized in stable condition, deputies said.

Jonathan Ruiz. Riverside County Sheriff's Office

While investigating the crash, the Southwest Station's Traffic Team determined that one of the drivers, 38-year-old Bellflower resident Jonathan Ruiz, was under the influence of alcohol.

He was arrested at the scene and booked at the Cois Byrd Detention Center for murder and driving under the influence causing injury, according to the release.

Deputies said that the victim's identity will not be released pending notification of next of kin.

"This is an ongoing investigation, and no further details will be released at this time," the release said.

Anyone who witnessed the collision or who knows more was asked to contact RSO Deputy Samuel Strizver at 951-696-3000.