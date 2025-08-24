Temecula alleged reckless driver crashes on 15 Freeway, leaving 4 dead

A driver allegedly driving recklessly on the 15 Freeway in Temecula crashed on Saturday night, leading to a collision that killed four and injured two, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The crash was reported at about 9:33 p.m., when a man was allegedly driving recklessly behind the wheel of a BMW M4 north of Winchester Road. At one point, the driver swerved to the left and traveled over a concrete median wall, the CHP said.

The vehicle landed on the southbound lanes and veered into the far-right lane, where it collided head-on with a white Nissan Sentra. The impact made the BMW catch fire and become fully engulfed in flames, according to authorities.

The BMW's driver, a 25-year-old man from Moreno Valley, was pulled out of the vehicle by good Samaritans. He sustained major injuries, the CHP said.

A 23-year-old Moreno Valley woman who was sitting in the BMW's passenger seat was pronounced dead at the scene.

A pair of Moreno Valley teens, a 14-year-old boy and a 15-year-old girl, were in the back seat of the BMW at the time of the crash. They were both pronounced dead at the scene.

The Nissan's driver, a 35-year-old Wildomar man, died en route to a local hospital. A 22-year-old man who was in the Nissan's front passenger seat remains in critical condition at a local hospital.

None of the four deceased individuals were identified publicly as of Sunday afternoon.

The CHP says alcohol was not believed to be a factor in the collision, although charges for the BMW driver are pending. He's accused of driving recklessly.

No additional details were immediately made available.