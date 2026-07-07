Riverside County woman pregnant with twins survives after bar falls off truck and pierces her windshield on I-15

A Riverside County woman who is pregnant with twins escaped with minor injuries after a metal bar fell off a truck and pierced her windshield on the 15 Freeway last week.

In a news release shared on social media by the California Highway Patrol's Temecula Office, police said that the woman was driving on northbound lanes of the freeway, just south of Winchester Road, when "a metal bar that had fallen from a truck ahead penetrated" her van's windshield and "struck her in the abdomen."

"In what can only be described as a miracle, the woman sustained only minor injuries, and the twins are reported to be fine," CHP officers said.

The metal bar (right) that pierced a pregnant woman's windshield (left) while she drove on the 15 Freeway in Temecula on July 1, 2026. California Highway Patrol

Additional details on the incident remain undisclosed, but CHP officers took the chance to remind drivers that unsecured loads contribute to thousands of crashes every year and result in deaths and injuries.

"A simple metal bar became a high-speed projectile — a stark reminder that what isn't properly secured can turn deadly in an instant," the post said.