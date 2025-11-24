Teenage girl arrested after allegedly shooting 16-year-old boy in Pomona

The Pomona Police Department arrested a 13-year-old girl after she allegedly shot and killed another teen on Sunday night.

Officers discovered the victim, a 16-year-old boy, with a single gunshot wound at about 5:20 p.m. in the 1300 block of E. Pasadena Avenue. The Los Angeles County Fire Department arrived shortly after and pronounced him dead, according to Pomona PD.

The department assigned the case to its Major Crimes Unit, which identified the 13-year-old girl as a possible suspect. Detectives took her into custody and placed her in Juvenile Hall.

Investigators have not yet determined a motive. They urged anyone with information to contact police at (909) 622-1241. People who wish to stay anonymous can contact Crime Stoppers at 1(800) 222-8477 or through their website lacrimestoppers.org.