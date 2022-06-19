Watch CBS News
17-year-old boy killed, 23-year-old man wounded in car-to-car shooting in Baldwin Hills

By Josh DuBose

/ CBS/City News Service

A car-to-car shooting claimed the life of a 17-year-old boy and critically wounded a 23-year-old man Saturday in Baldwin Hills. 

The shooting was reported at around 3:32 p.m. at a Target store near La Cienega and Obama Boulevards, according to Officer A. Delatorre of the Los Angeles Police Department. 

Officer Delatorre said that the victims had been sitting inside a car when another vehicle approached with a male who fired multiple rounds at them before fleeing the area. 

Both victims were taken to the hospital where the teen later died, Delatorre said.

Police believe the shooting may have been gang related. 

First published on June 18, 2022 / 5:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.

