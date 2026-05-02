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Teen identified as victim in deadly Bell shooting

By
Austin Turner
Web Producer, CBS News Los Angeles
Austin Turner is a web producer at CBS News Los Angeles. An Inland Empire native, Austin earned a degree in journalism from San Jose State University in 2020. Before joining CBS News in 2025, he worked at KTLA, the San Jose Mercury News, the Sedona Red Rock News and various other outlets as a news and sports reporter.
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A teenage boy has died after a shooting in Bell on Friday, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 6300 block of Alamo Avenue at about 5:01 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, deputies found a victim who was then transported to a local hospital. The victim, identified only as a 15-year-old boy, was later pronounced dead.

Officers with the South Gate Police Department later located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description early Saturday morning. At that time, a person of interest was taken into custody. They've been identified only as a male under the age of 18.

It's not yet clear if a formal arrest was made.

The LASD said the shooting was believed to be gang-related. No additional information was immediately made available.

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