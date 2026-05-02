Teen identified as victim in deadly Bell shooting

A teenage boy has died after a shooting in Bell on Friday, authorities said.

According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department, deputies responded to the 6300 block of Alamo Avenue at about 5:01 p.m. after reports of gunfire.

Upon arrival, deputies found a victim who was then transported to a local hospital. The victim, identified only as a 15-year-old boy, was later pronounced dead.

Officers with the South Gate Police Department later located a vehicle matching the suspect vehicle description early Saturday morning. At that time, a person of interest was taken into custody. They've been identified only as a male under the age of 18.

It's not yet clear if a formal arrest was made.

The LASD said the shooting was believed to be gang-related. No additional information was immediately made available.