Watch CBS News
Los Angeles

Teen driver killed after colliding with truck, pole in Sylmar

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Alissa Carlson's weather forecast (Nov. 27)
Alissa Carlson's weather forecast (Nov. 27) 03:07

Authorities say a teenage driver was killed after colliding with a pickup truck in Sylmar. 

The crash unfolded just after 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 13800 block of W. Foothill Boulevard. 

There, authorities say the male teen driver had struck the pickup truck and a pole. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene. 

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital where he was listed in fair condition. 

The cause of the crash remains under investigation. 

CBSLA Staff
kcbs-cbs2-los-angeles-logo.jpg

The CBS LA Staff is a group of experienced journalists who bring you the content on CBSLA.com.

First published on November 27, 2022 / 2:17 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.