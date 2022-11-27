Teen driver killed after colliding with truck, pole in Sylmar

Authorities say a teenage driver was killed after colliding with a pickup truck in Sylmar.

The crash unfolded just after 11:45 a.m. Sunday in the 13800 block of W. Foothill Boulevard.

There, authorities say the male teen driver had struck the pickup truck and a pole. That driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the pickup truck was taken to a hospital where he was listed in fair condition.

The cause of the crash remains under investigation.