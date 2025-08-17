Teen dies after shooting at party in Covina

A shooting at a party in Covina left a teenager dead on Saturday night, authorities confirmed.

According to the Covia Police Department, multiple reports of a shooting came in around 10:15 p.m. after gunshots were heard in the 600 block of E. Camellia Drive. Upon arrival, officers found several partygoers fleeing the scene by running on the street.

Officers learned that a 16-year-old boy was shot at the party and was transported to a local hospital by people who possibly knew him.

He was later pronounced dead at the hospital. His identity has not been revealed publicly as of Sunday afternoon. He was believed to be a resident of La Puente, police said.

No other injuries were reported.

The suspect remains at large, according to authorities.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact Detective Preciado at the Covina Police Department at 626-384-5622.