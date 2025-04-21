Watch CBS News
1 man killed, 1 wounded in shooting near Exposition Park Metro stop

By
Matthew Rodriguez
Digital Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Matthew Rodriguez is a digital producer for CBS Los Angeles. He's previously reported for local outlets like the Argonaut and Pasadena Weekly. Matt typically covers breaking news and crime.
/ KCAL News

The Los Angeles Police Department closed part of an intersection near Exposition Park after two people were shot near a Metro stop. 

The shooting happened a little after 4:35 p.m. at the intersection of Exposition Boulevard and Western Avenue. When officers arrived at the scene, they found a wounded young man and a 40-year-old man. Officers said the older victim was not conscious but breathing. He later died at the hospital.

Police did not reveal the young man's condition, other than that he sustained a gunshot wound. At first, LAPD said he was a 15-year-old boy, but later clarified that he was closer to 20 years old. 

Police asked Metro to shut down the Exposition Line train as the investigation continues. Officers used caution tape to cordon off the train stop and a nearby bus stop. 

Investigators did not immediately have a description of the suspect or suspects.

