Team Rubicon heads to Florida as Hurricane Ian continues on destructive path

As Hurricane Ian continues its destructive path after making landfall in Florida earlier Wednesday, one Los Angeles-based disaster response team is already in place to help with cleanup efforts.

Team Rubicon

Team Rubicon is a local nonprofit organization that specializes in "utilizing the skills and experiences of military veterans with first responders to rapidly deploy emergency response teams," according to their website.

Once learning that Hurricane Ian, a Category 4 storm, was headed towards the United States, they put plans into motion.

"We're positioning our teams to be ready at a moment's notice," said Team Rubicon CEO Art Delacruz. "We also have route clearance teams which have the capability to cut their way into the problem communities, perhaps leading search and rescue, clearing roadways so first responders and medical providers can get in and out."

They currently have 40 volunteers ready and coordinating recovery efforts ready to act in Florida.

Thus far, as Hurricane Ian causes severe flooding, mass power outages and considerable structure damage, hundreds of flights have been canceled in and out of Florida's four major airports. With no way to tell when the storm will move on from the area, residents in central and northeast Florida have been warned of tornadoes, high winds and flash flooding.

Back in Los Angeles, as with much of the United States, travelers are feeling the power of the hurricane from afar, as dozens of flights have been postponed or canceled.