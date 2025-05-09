Taylor Swift subpoenaed in Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni legal dispute, rep says

Music superstar Taylor Swift has been subpoenaed in the ongoing legal dispute between Blake Lively and Justin Baldoni over allegations surrounding the making of their 2024 film "It Ends with Us."

A spokesperson for Swift confirmed the subpoena in a statement to CBS News Friday, saying that it "is designed to use Taylor Swift's name to draw public interest by creating tabloid clickbait instead of focusing on the facts of the case."

"Taylor Swift never set foot on the set of this movie, she was not involved in any casting or creative decisions, she did not score the film, she never saw an edit or made any notes on the film, she did not even see It Ends With Us until weeks after its public release, and was traveling around the globe during 2023 and 2024 headlining the biggest tour in history," the spokesperson said in a statement. "The connection Taylor had to this film was permitting the use of one song, 'My Tears Ricochet.'"

CBS News has reached out to representatives for Lively and Baldoni for comment.

Lively and Baldoni have been embroiled in a widely publicized legal battle that kickstarted when Lively sued Baldoni in December, alleging he sexually harassed her on the set of "It Ends With Us."

Baldoni has denied the allegations and countersued Lively in January for defamation, seeking $400 million from her and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, alleging extortion, defamation and invasion of privacy. He also filed a separate defamation lawsuit against the New York Times for its story that initially reported Lively's allegations against him.

Swift, a longtime friend of Lively, was mentioned in Baldoni's countersuit, though not directly by her full name. The countersuit included text messages that indicated an alleged script meeting that appeared to have been also attended by Reynolds and "Taylor."

In text messages to Baldoni, according to the countersuit, Lively described Swift and Reynolds as her "most trusted partners," saying they were her "dragons" in reference to the show "Game of Thrones."

Baldoni's lawyers argued in the countersuit that in Swift and Reynolds, Baldoni was facing "two of the most influential and wealthy celebrities in the world, who were not afraid to make things very difficult for him."

Meanwhile, in an amended complaint filed in February, Lively alleged Baldoni made other women uncomfortable on set.

The federal judge overseeing the lawsuits said in January that he will likely combine both into one trial that will begin in March 2026.