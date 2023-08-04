Watch CBS News
Taylor Swift shares heartwarming moment with Kobe Bryant's daughter

By KCAL-News Staff

KCAL News

Taylor Swift's opening night at SoFi Stadium came with a sweet surprise for a young "Swiftie."

During the show, the Grammy Award winning singer shared a heartwarming moment with 6-year-old Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe and Vanessa Bryant.

My heart is full. ❤️❤️❤️ @Taylor Swift giving her hat to Bianka Bryant. #latstheerastour #tstheerastour #taylorswift #kobe #kobebryant

Swift had Bianka come right up to the front of the stage during her song "22" and gave her a big hug and a kiss on the cheek. Swift also handed Bianka what fans call the "22 Hat," something the singer does for every show.

Bianka's mom, Vanessa Bryant, shared her appreciation for the sweet moment in her Instagram story and also a custom jacket she made for the concert.

Taylor Swift The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles - Night 1
Singer-songwriter Taylor Swift and NBA player Kobe Bryant speak onstage during The 1989 World Tour Live In Los Angeles at Staples Center on August 21, 2015 in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images for TAS) Christopher Polk

It had a picture from the moment Kobe took the staples center stage with Swift in 2015 and a nod to her late husband, with a lyric from Swift's song "Wildest Dreams."

August 4, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

