Taylor Swift crashes Ticketmaster, delaying presale tickets

Ticketmaster was overwhelmed with Taylor Swift concert ticket sales this morning, and had to readjust and postpone sales times due to "unprecedented demand."

The ticketing agency announced that presales for the L.A., Las Vegas, Santa Clara and Seattle shows were delayed from

10 a.m. to 3 p.m.. and Capital One cardholder sale time was postponed until 2 p.m. Wednesday.

The agency said hundreds of thousands of the presale tickets for "verified" fans were sold Tuesday, and those purchases were "all set."

The singer had previously announced plans for her first major tour in five years, including five stops at the Inglewood stadium in August 2023.

Swift has said that her "Eras Tour" will be "a journey through the musical eras of my career, past & present." It will begin March 18 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. The U.S. leg of the tour is set to conclude with five performances at SoFi Stadium, Aug. 3-5, and Aug. 8-9.

"Thank you for your patience as we continue managing this huge demand," Ticketmaster tweeted.

Tickets for the general public go on sale on Friday at 10 a.m. local venue time.