Taylor Swift announces first tour in 5 years

There's big news Tuesday for Swifties, with musician Taylor Swift announcing plans for her first major tour in five years, including a pair of stops next year at Sofi Stadium in Inglewood.

Swift made the announcement via Twitter and during an appearance on "Good Morning America." On social media, she said "The Eras Tour" will be "a journey through the musical eras of my career, past & present."

The tour will begin March 18 at State Farm Stadium in Glendale, Arizona. So far, the tour includes 27 U.S. stops, wrapping up with back-to-back shows Aug. 4-5 at SoFi Stadium. Overseas dates have not yet been announced.

According to Swift, she will be joined on the tour by Paramore, beabadoobee, Pheobe Bridgers, girl in red, Muna, Haim, Gayle, Gracie Abrams and Owenn.

The tour announcement follows the Oct. 21 release of Swift's album "Midnights," which quickly soared to the top of the sales charts. She also made history by claiming all 10 of the top spots on Billboard's "Hot 100" song chart, with the track "Anti-Hero" taking the top spot.