1 wounded after shooting outside Tarzana party, Los Angeles police say

A man was wounded during a shooting that happened after a party in Tarzana early Saturday morning, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

Officers told CBS LA that a large party at a home in the 4700 block of Corbin Avenue had just ended, and as the victim was leaving the home, he was approached by an unknown suspect who opened fire.

The victim, who hasn't been publicly identified, was rushed to a nearby hospital by Los Angeles Fire Department paramedics after he was shot in the chest, police said. At the latest, he was said to be in critical condition.

There was no information provided on the suspect other than that police believe it was a male adult. He had already fled from the area by the time police arrived.