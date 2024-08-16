Tarzana hit-and-run driver that killed 73-year-old pedestrian is in custody

The alleged hit-and-run driver who fled the scene after killing a 73-year-old pedestrian in Tarzana has been arrested at his home in Reseda.

The collision happened around 11:20 p.m. Thursday at Corbin Avenue and Ventura Boulevard, where the elderly man was crossing the street.

Witnesses at the scene say they saw a gray Honda Civic race away after hitting the man in the street, according to police.

"The pedestrian was thrown in an easterly direction before colliding with the roadway. The Honda continued eastbound failing to stop, identify self, or render aid as required by law," a Los Angeles Police Department spokesperson said.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. It is believed that the man was leaving a restaurant just before he was struck and killed.

Police found the Honda Civic after the driver ditched it, and officers were able to locate the hit-and-run driver at his Reseda residence.

Nathon Jaimes, 18, of Reseda was booked on suspicion of felony hit-and-run causing death, and was held on $30,000 bail, according to police.