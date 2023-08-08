Tanker fire closes down parts of I-5 near Pyramid Lake

Traffic delays on the I-5 after tanker fire

A tanker fire has shut down parts of the I-5 Freeway near Pyramid Lake in the Grapevine area Monday evening.

The blaze started at about 5:30 p.m. near the Vista Del Lago on ramp. Authorities believe the truck was carrying chemical materials.

California Highway Partol closed all southbound lanes of the I-5 Freeway at SR-138. All northbound lanes are closed at Parker Road.

SkyCAL flew over the scene showing footage of traffic backed up for miles.

No other details on what caused the crash or if there were any injuries were released.

This is developing. Check back for more details.