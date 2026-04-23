Watch CBS News
Local News

Take or leave a tiny treasure as Trinket Trade box comes to Los Angeles

By
Laurie Perez
Laurie Perez
Laurie Perez is an award-winning journalist you'll catch most nights at 9, 10, and 11 PM reporting on CBS LA. She primarily covers the LA metro area and is a member of CBS LA's Team of journalists with a special focus on immigration issues.
Read Full Bio
Laurie Perez,
Julie Sharp
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Julie Sharp is a digital producer at CBS Los Angeles. She is a South Bay native and majored in print journalism at Cal State University Long Beach. Julie previously reported for the Beach Reporter, contributed to the Palos Verdes Pulse and worked as a video journalist for CBS News before joining the CBS News Los Angeles website team.
Read Full Bio
Julie Sharp

/ CBS LA

Add CBS News on Google

Mystery, surprise and fun fill up trinket trade boxes, and the trend that is popping up on street corners and sidewalks across the country has made its way to Los Angeles.

Much like the popular "Free Little Libraries" where the community could swap books, the trinket boxes allow for the whimsical trade of tchotchkes.

On Third Street in the Arts District, there's a purple Trinket Trade box, and in it are things that are certainly not necessary, but they are fun.

A tiny monster truck, a thumb-sized roll of toilet paper, a plastic mini llama – Anne Hong, an Arts District local, set up the box and filled it with her possibly too large collection of trinkets.

screenshot-2026-04-23-134339.png
Anne Hong stocks her Trinket Trade box in the Arts District Los Angeles. CBS LA

All manner of baubles and bric-a-brac fill the treasure box. Hong heard about Trinket Trade boxes popping up in San Francisco and thought LA needed one too – a place for people to take or leave little treasures.

"It's just so cool that in our very, very frenzied world with lots of different news and a whole lot of awful stuff going on there's just a little piece of joy that people can like have," Hong said.

She said it's been up for a few weeks now, and while she originally stocked it with about 50 of her own little gems, it's emptied and filled up on its own, by way of traders. She said she saw a little girl putting her little paper toys she made inside it.

Hong's neighbor, Mike, walked by the box. "I haven't been brave enough to open it," he said. He did stop to chat, and Hong said that's the other thing the Trinket Trade box offers, neighbors or strangers stopping, looking and laughing together over what's inside – continuing their day a little lighter and hopefully happier.

"I was hoping it would be a spark of whimsy, as some would say. I didn't know it would bring so many people whimsy, it's kinda nice,"  Hong said. 

© 2026 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue