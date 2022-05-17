Syndergaard allows six first inning runs as Rangers top Halos, 7-4

Despite jumping to a 3-0 lead in the first frame of Monday evening's matchup with the Texas Rangers, the Angels were unable to escape with the victory in Arlington.

The Halos struck first on a double from Shohei Othani, which tracked at 117 miles per hour off the bat, giving them an early 1-0 lead.

His double was followed by a two-run single from Brandon Marsh.

With early run support, Angels starter Noah Syndergaard lasted just 2/3 of an inning, allowing six runs - four earned - on four hits, walking two and striking out one.

The Rangers first run came after Syndergaard allowed a leadoff hit, a walk and then a run-scoring single from Corey Seager. They scored on the next four plays consecutively, starting with an Adolis Garcia RBI single and followed by a Kole Calhoun sacrifice fly, which tied the game.

Texas then scored the go-ahead run when Jared Walsh botched a Jonah Heim grounder for his third error of the year.

With Heim standing on first, Syndergaard struck out the next batter before allowing a single and another walk to load the bases for Eli White, the Rangers leadoff hitter.

Syndergaard was pulled after allowing the walk, bringing Jaime Barria to the mound for the Halos. White ripped the fourth pitch he saw to left field, scoring two and giving them the 6-3 lead.

Following the appearance, Syndergaard's season ERA ballooned from 2.45 to 3.60.

Barria would wind up tossing 4 1/3 innings, allowing three hits and one walk, striking out four.

Things were fairly quiet from there, as Rangers starter Jon Gray sailed through the next two innings before allowing his fourth and final run of the game in the top of the fourth on an RBI single from Andrew Velasquez.

Heim tacked on the Rangers final insurance run of the game in the bottom of the seventh off of Halos reliever Max Mayer, a 418-foot solo shot to centerfield.

Rangers closer Joe Barlow secured his seventh save of the season, retiring the Angels in order after walking Luis Rengifo to start the inning.

The two teams will meet again Tuesday in the second game of their three-game series at 5:05 p.m.

Coming fresh off the heels of a no-hitter in just his 11th big league start, Reid Detmers (2-1, 3.77 ERA) is set to make the start against Texas' Taylor Hearn (2-2, 5.26 ERA).