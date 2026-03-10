Watch CBS News
4 hikers rescued in Sylmar after getting lost during sunset hike, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says

By
Chelsea Hylton
Chelsea Hylton is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles.
/ CBS LA

Four hikers had to be rescued in Sylmar on Tuesday morning after they got lost during a sunset hike, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.

The sheriff's department said the hikers went on a sunset hike around 7 p.m. on Monday near the Pacoima Canyon area.

Around 3:30 a.m., deputies received a call from the hikers saying they were lost.

Authorities responded to the area and pinpointed their location. The hikers were eventually hoisted to safety. 

No injuries were reported.

