4 hikers rescued in Sylmar after getting lost during sunset hike, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says
Four hikers had to be rescued in Sylmar on Tuesday morning after they got lost during a sunset hike, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said.
The sheriff's department said the hikers went on a sunset hike around 7 p.m. on Monday near the Pacoima Canyon area.
Around 3:30 a.m., deputies received a call from the hikers saying they were lost.
Authorities responded to the area and pinpointed their location. The hikers were eventually hoisted to safety.
No injuries were reported.