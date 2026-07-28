1 dead after car drives off San Fernando Valley cliff

One person is dead after a car veered off a cliff in Sylmar on Monday night, according to authorities.

It happened at around 7:50 p.m. in the 13000 block of N. Gavina Avenue, Los Angeles County Fire Department officials said in a news release.

They said that first responders arrived at the scene and found that a vehicle had driven off the side of the road and ended up 25 feet down into the Pacoima Wash.

"The patient needed to be extricated from the vehicle and the LA Fire Department was successful with the extrication," the release said.

The victim, who hasn't yet been identified, was taken to a nearby hospital after they were airlifted from the wreckage and into an ambulance. He died shortly after arrival.

Circumstances surrounding the crash remain under investigation by the Los Angeles Police Department.