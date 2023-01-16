Swift water rescue crews busy during rainy weekend

Fire department swift water rescue crews were busy during the rainy weekend and remained on alert Monday morning.

One man believed to be experiencing homelessness and living in a riverbed channel was rescued Sunday evening from rushing water.

An Orange County Fire Authority swift water rescue crew pulled the man to safety at about 5:45 p.m. after he was found half-submerged in the river and clinging to a fence.

In Rowland Heights, a Los Angeles Fire Dept. crew rescued a dog from a basin wash Saturday night near the eastbound 60 Freeway and Fullerton Road. The dog's owner was able to self-rescue. A group of unhoused people had been taking shelter in that basin.

During a Monday morning check of the Los Angeles River in the Sherman Oaks area, L.A. Fire Captain Dusty Clark reminded the public to avoid flood control channels and the river bike paths during inclement weather.