Emergency crews make swift water rescue of man in Cypress

Emergency crews safely rescued a man barely hanging on in a channel of rushing water in Cypress late Sunday.

According to Orange County Fire Authority, units were dispatched to a channel near Knott Avenue and Cypress Way at around 5:45 p.m. after receiving report that a man was trapped in the water.

When they arrived, they found a man barely hanging onto the embankment, with half of his body in the moving water.

"Seeing this, firefighters quickly tied a personal flotation device and threw it to the person. While the man hung on, crews cut through the fence and got access to him," OCFA said. "He was eventually pulled out of the channel and assessed by firefighter paramedics for injuries. He was transported to a hospital for further care."

