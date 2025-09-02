SWAT, LAPD involved in hours long standoff with apparently nude woman in West Los Angeles

Police are in a standoff with West Los Angeles pursuit suspect

The Los Angeles Police Department engaged in a standoff with an apparently nude woman in West Los Angeles for several hours on Tuesday morning.

According to the LAPD, the woman led authorities on a brief pursuit between 6:53 and 6:55 a.m. in the Brentwood area after there were reports of a woman screaming and a possible assault incident.

She eventually came to a stop on Sepulveda Boulevard near the intersection with Montana Avenue, adjacent to the 405 Freeway. The woman, who appeared to be in the nude, was seen yelling at officers from the vehicle's driver's seat.

Aerial footage showed a hammer on the ground near the vehicle, a gray Ford Bronco. It's not clear if it's believed to be a weapon used in an alleged assault incident.

Around 10 a.m., SWAT officers surrounded the vehicle.

At about 10:45 a.m., the woman exited the vehicle through a window, climbed onto the roof briefly and then jumped to the ground, surrendering to officers. She was covered with a white towel by officers and taken into custody.

Sepulveda Boulevard was closed in the immediate area.

No additional details were immediatley made available.