SWAT called to scene of police standoff with domestic dispute suspect in Long Beach

Police are engaged in a standoff with alleged domestic dispute suspect in Long Beach.

The incident began at around 2:40 p.m. at a home in the 3400 block of Adriatic Avenue, where Long Beach Police Department officers were called after learning of the dispute.

Upon arrival, they saw smoke and fire coming from the residence, prompting them to contact Long Beach Fire Department.

Firefighters were able to quickly control the blaze, but the suspect remained barricaded inside of the home, police said. No injuries were reported as a result of the fire.

Police set up a perimeter in the nearby area and asked those living nearby to either evacuate their homes or shelter in place.

SWAT negotiators were also called to the scene to attempt making contact with the suspect.

The area between Santa Fe Avenue and 34th Street is expected to be impacted for several hours as the incident continues.