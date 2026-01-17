Suspect arrested in 25-year-old San Bernardino County murder cold case

San Bernardino County detectives announced an arrest in a murder cold case from 2001 on Friday, nearly 25 years after a 32-year-old woman was found dead in Hesperia.

The investigation began back on April 14, 2001, when Suzanne Sites-Fenton was reported missing by her husband after she didn't return home from a night shift at the Mervyn's store in Victorville, according to a news release from San Bernardino County deputies.

"During the initial investigation, detectives learned Suzanne took a break and walked into the Mervyn's parking lot and never returned to work or home," the release said.

Suzanne's car was found abandoned the next day with evidence of a physical altercation outside, deputies said. She was not located at the time.

Months later, on April 16, 2001, Suzanne's body was found "in a desolate area" of Hesperia near Mariposa Road and Ranchero Street, deputies said.

"The investigation determined Suzanne was shot and detectives learned she was kidnapped, and sexually assaulted, prior to her death," according to the release. "A suspect was not identified, and the case went cold."

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department's Cold Case Homicide team reopened the case in 2025. They were able to identify the suspect as 51-year-old Hesperia man Raymond Silva Gonzales. He was arrested on Thursday when deputies served a search warrant. He was booked at the High Desert Detention Center and remains behind bars without bail.

As they continue to investigate the matter, deputies with SBSD's Homicide Detail ask anyone with further details to contact them at (909) 890-4904.