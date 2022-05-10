Suwinkski swats first MLB homer as Pirates top Dodgers, 5-1

The Los Angeles Dodgers were outhit by the Pittsburgh Pirates Monday afternoon, just hours after coming off of a series sweep of the Chicago Cubs in which they scored 20 runs.

Pittsburgh collected 15 hits, tying a season-high, six of which were for extra bases as they snapped L.A.'s six-game winning streak.

The win also snapped a 16-game losing streak against the Dodgers that had dated back over three seasons to 2018.

Starter Julio Urias (2-2, 2.10 ERA) allowed 11 hits, matching a career high, though he allowed just two runs on the contest. He also struck out four and walked none in his six innings pitched.

He was outdone by fellow lefty Jose Quintana (1-1, 2.70 ERA), who also went six innings, giving up just two hits, allowing four walks and striking out five Dodgers.

The Pirates struck first in the bottom of the fourth inning, when first baseman Yoshimoto Tsustugo's RBI sacrifice fly drove Michael Chavis - who had tripled in the prior at bat - in from third base.

They tacked on a pair of runs off of Dodgers reliever Phil Bickford in the bottom of the seventh on a 413-foot Roberto Perez homer, his second of the season, and a Chavis sacrifice fly.

In the bottom of the eighth inning, Pirates rookie outfielder Jack Suwinski crushed a hanging slider from Robbie Erlin 425 feet for his first career home run, a two-run shot to centerfield.

The Dodgers scored their lone run of the contest in the top of the ninth when Pirates reliever David Bednar left a fastball up to pinch-hitting Edwin Rios, who took it 407-feet for his second home run of the 2022 campaign.

Pirates third baseman Ke'Bryan Hayes led all players with three hits, followed by two each from Bryan Reynolds, Chavis, Tsutsugo, Diego Castillo and Ben Gamel - Pittsburgh's first six hitters in lineup order.

Mookie Betts, Trea Turner, Hanser Alberto and Rios were the only Dodgers hitters to gather a hit, with one each.

The two teams will faceoff again on Tuesday at 3:35 p.m.

Tony Gonsolin (2-0, 1.64 ERA) will matchup against Pittsburgh's Bryse Wilson (0-1, 3.79 ERA), in the second game of the three game series.