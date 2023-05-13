SUV flies off cliff outside Santa Clarita Denny's, traps driver inside

1 injured after car drives over embankment near Dennys in Santa Clarita

Firefighters sprung into action to rescue a driver that whose SUV flew off a cliff next to a Santa Clarita Denny's.

According to authorities, the violent crash happened near SR-14 Freeway and Soledad Canyon Road. The SUV plummeted into the Santa Clarita riverbed. It appears the driver crashed through a fence along the cliffside.

The driver seemed to survive the crash and spoke to firefighters after being pulled out of the wreckage. The Los Angeles County Fire Department has not released the driver's condition as of yet.

The driver seemed to be the only occupant in the vehicle.