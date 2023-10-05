Watch CBS News
Suspicious package reported at Orange County federal courthouse

By Danielle Radin

One floor of the federal courthouse building in Santa Ana was evacuated Thursday afternoon due to a report of a suspicious package.

The report came in around 2:23 p.m. Orange County Fire Authority firefighters called sheriff's deputies to assist with a hazardous materials alert at at the U.S. District Court at 411 W. Fourth St., sheriff's Sgt. Mike Woodroof said. 

The sheriff's department's bomb squad responded and cleared the building about 3 p.m.

The third floor was evacuated during the incident, Woodroof said. 

