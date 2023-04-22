Suspicious package prompts evacuations in West Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Police Department is investigating a suspicious package delivered to a West Los Angeles resident.
According to police, they received the report at about 7:45 p.m. The resident said that package had nail sand spikes sticking out of it.
Police have evacuated some of the residents in the area and the department's bomb squad is en route to the 2300 block of Selby Avenue.
