Suspicious item cleared at LAX but traffic expected to be heavy as terminal reopens
Authorities Sunday cleared a suspicious item found inside Los Angeles International Airport.
The item was located inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal, prompting authorities to divert passengers away from the area. Passengers waiting for a ground transportation shuttle had been asked to move to Terminal 6 for pick-up.
As of 10:18 a.m., authorities reported that they were in the process of opening the terminal and the roads.
Traffic was very heavy and would take time to clear.
