Suspicious item cleared at LAX but traffic expected to be heavy as terminal reopens

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities Sunday cleared a suspicious item found inside Los Angeles International Airport. 

The item was located inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal, prompting authorities to divert passengers away from the area.  Passengers waiting for a ground transportation shuttle had been asked to move to Terminal 6 for pick-up.

As of 10:18 a.m., authorities reported that they were in the process of opening the terminal and the roads. 

Traffic was very heavy and would take time to clear. 

First published on July 24, 2022 / 10:16 AM

