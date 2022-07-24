Suspicious item cleared at LAX but traffic expected to be heavy as terminal reopens

Authorities Sunday cleared a suspicious item found inside Los Angeles International Airport.

The item was located inside the Tom Bradley International Terminal, prompting authorities to divert passengers away from the area. Passengers waiting for a ground transportation shuttle had been asked to move to Terminal 6 for pick-up.

As of 10:18 a.m., authorities reported that they were in the process of opening the terminal and the roads.

Traffic was very heavy and would take time to clear.