Suspects sought after several San Fernando Valley businesses targeted in string of overnight burglaries

Authorities are searching for a group of burglars who targeted several San Fernando Valley businesses overnight on Friday.

Video from Bliss Pharmacy in Woodland Hills shows three hooded people trying to pry open her security door early Friday morning.

"It was not the wakeup call I was waiting for at 2 o'clock in the morning," said the owner of Bliss Pharmacy, who wished not to be identified. "Happening in real time, it gets you so anxious. Like, you're seeing it happen and you can't do anything."

While they were unable to get in this time, she says she's been targeted at least five times in recent months. Just two weeks ago, the burglars managed to force entry, costing her thousands of dollars.

"They are experts at what they are doing. They're very successful," she said.

After they got into the nail salon next door, the group left the area in two cars, one of which had its license plate covered.

At around the same time, just a few miles down the road in Encino, a high-end shoe store on Ventura Boulevard was burglarized.

Employees say the same store was hit two months ago, when the suspects successfully broke through the ceiling.

"You're talking about professionals. These people who are breaking into stores, it's not just some random kid that thinks he's gonna go in there and steal shoes," said Jerry Garcia, the owner of the shoe store Equvalence. "These people scope places out."

About 40 collectable Bearbrick statues were stolen, Garcia says.

Even further down Ventura Boulevard, Michael's Custom Clothes in Sherman Oaks was also hit, with the group smashing the store's front window, leaving thousands of dollars worth of damage, and managing to take off with a custom suit that a mannequin was wearing.

No arrests have yet been made, but Los Angeles Police Department investigators believe that all of the burglaries are connected. They say that the suspects got away from each location in a black Dodge Durango and a silver Dodge Challenger.

In response, LAPD says they plan on increasing patrols in the area.