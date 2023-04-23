Suspects at large after double shooting in Hollywood

Two people were wounded in a shooting in front of a 7-Eleven in Hollywood, authorities said.

Police said LAPD patrol units were in the area when they heard gunshots and responded to the 6500 block of Hollywood Boulevard. The shooting unfolded around 1 a.m. Sunday,

Upon arrival, they located a man and a woman, ages 43 and 28. Both were transported to the hospital in stable condition.

Police said six suspects drove up in a vehicle, exited the car, and opened fire. One suspect fired multiple rounds at the victims and fled in a vehicle.

No arrests have been made.

No further details were immediately available.