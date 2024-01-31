Watch CBS News
Suspected speed race leads to deadly hit-and-run in Canoga Park

By Amy Maetzold

Authorities are investigating deadly hit-and-run after a suspected speed race between two vehicles happened in Canoga Park early Wednesday morning. 

Los Angeles Police Department officers were called at 1:13 a.m. to Topanga Canyon Boulevard and Vanowen Street where they found the victim trapped inside his vehicle after colliding with an electricity pole, according to the Los Angeles Police Department.

The investigation revealed that both drivers appeared to be racing each other after a possible road rage incident. The cars were speeding down Topanga Canyon Boulevard when one vehicle crashed into the second vehicle, causing the victim's vehicle to collide with an electricity pole.

The incident is being called a hit-and-run after the other vehicle involved sped away from the scene.

Witnesses told police the two cars involved were possibly a Toyota Camry and a dark colored Mercedes Benz.

Los Angeles Fire Department firefighters responded to the scene and attempted to free the victim from the vehicle, but were unsuccessful. The victim died at the scene.

The crash is being investigated by the LAPD's Valley Traffic Division.

Amy Maetzold is a digital producer at KCAL News. She started her journalism career in Wisconsin where she was a producer at NBC15 and Spectrum News 1. Before coming to KCAL News, Amy covered news in Santa Barbara at KEYT, winning a group Emmy Award for team coverage on the Alisal Fire.

