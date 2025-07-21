Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspected DUI driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Murrieta

By
Dean Fioresi
Web Producer, CBS Los Angeles
Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.
Read Full Bio
Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

CBS News Live
CBS News Los Angeles Live

A suspected DUI driver was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly struck and killed a woman before fleeing the scene in Murrieta. 

The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. that morning on southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway near Murrieta Hot Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol. 

Police say that Gladys Cruz Maeda, a 44-year-old woman from Lake Elsinore, was driving along the freeway when she collided with a water-filled traffic attenuator barrel that was placed by crews to slow traffic through a construction zone. 

She exited her vehicle to inspect damage to her vehicle, a 2014 Nissan Murano, when the suspect struck her. He was driving a 2004 Honda Accord. 

Instead of stopping to help, the man fled from the area.

Paramedics declared Maeda dead at the scene. Her passenger, an unidentified man, was uninjured in the incident. 

Later Sunday, CHP officers were able to obtain evidence that helped them identify the suspect. They served a warrant at his home that afternoon and took him into custody without further incident. 

The suspect, who they have not yet identified, was booked on suspicion of DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run, CHP officers said. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer for CBS Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

© 2025 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.