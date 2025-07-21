Suspected DUI driver arrested after deadly hit-and-run in Murrieta

A suspected DUI driver was arrested on Sunday after he allegedly struck and killed a woman before fleeing the scene in Murrieta.

The crash happened at around 2:30 a.m. that morning on southbound lanes of the 215 Freeway near Murrieta Hot Springs Road, according to the California Highway Patrol.

Police say that Gladys Cruz Maeda, a 44-year-old woman from Lake Elsinore, was driving along the freeway when she collided with a water-filled traffic attenuator barrel that was placed by crews to slow traffic through a construction zone.

She exited her vehicle to inspect damage to her vehicle, a 2014 Nissan Murano, when the suspect struck her. He was driving a 2004 Honda Accord.

Instead of stopping to help, the man fled from the area.

Paramedics declared Maeda dead at the scene. Her passenger, an unidentified man, was uninjured in the incident.

Later Sunday, CHP officers were able to obtain evidence that helped them identify the suspect. They served a warrant at his home that afternoon and took him into custody without further incident.

The suspect, who they have not yet identified, was booked on suspicion of DUI gross vehicular manslaughter and hit-and-run, CHP officers said.