Suspected burglar arrested following rescue from ducting system he was trapped in

By Dean Fioresi

/ KCAL News

Firefighters rescued a man who became trapped behind a wall that he was allegedly trying to burglarize in downtown LA on Wednesday. 

Authorities were called to the scene, a church in the 1500 block of S. Hill Street, at around 6:15 a.m. after receiving report of a man "trapped inside of the building's ducting system," according to a statement from Los Angeles Fire Department. 

They arrived to find the man behind a brick wall of the building. 

"The man was awake and talking to them, but trapped and unable to free himself," the statement said.

Crews used sledgehammers and other tools to breach the wall and free the man. 

He was evaluated by paramedics who found him in good condition, at which point he was transferred to Los Angeles Police Department custody. 

It was unclear if police arrested him. 

This is a developing story. Check back for details. 

Dean Fioresi

Dean Fioresi is a web producer at KCAL News in Los Angeles. He covers breaking news throughout Southern California. When he's not writing about local events, he enjoys focusing on sports and entertainment.

First published on March 6, 2024 / 4:07 PM PST

