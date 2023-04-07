Suspected arsonist arrested in fire at LAPD station

A woman who allegedly pushed a burning shopping cart into the lobby of the Los Angeles Police Department's Southwest Station was arrested Friday.

The flames resulted in some damage to the building in the 1500 block of West Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard about 11:25 p.m. Thursday, but no one was hurt, according to the LAPD.

Mishauna Eaton, 30, was arrested Friday morning and booked on suspicion of arson, and she was being held on $250,000 bail, the LAPD reported.

"Due to (the) arson fire set last night, Southwest front lobby operations will be closed indefinitely," police said in a statement. "Community members who would like to meet with an in-person officer or detective may visit any local station. We encourage people to utilize online reporting at LAPD@online."