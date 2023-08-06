Watch CBS News
Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Pico-Union area

By KCAL-News Staff

/ KCAL News

An investigation was underway Sunday in the Pico-Union area following an officer-involved shooting. 

The incident unfolded around 12:20 p.m. along Pico Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue and began as an "officer needs help" call, according to the LAPD. 

At some point after, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was shot and transported to the hospital in unknown condition. 

No further details were immediately available. 

August 6, 2023

© 2023 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

