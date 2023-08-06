Suspect wounded in officer-involved shooting in Pico-Union area
An investigation was underway Sunday in the Pico-Union area following an officer-involved shooting.
The incident unfolded around 12:20 p.m. along Pico Boulevard and Kenmore Avenue and began as an "officer needs help" call, according to the LAPD.
At some point after, an officer-involved shooting occurred. The suspect was shot and transported to the hospital in unknown condition.
No further details were immediately available.
