Suspect wanted on suspicion of assault barricades self inside Whittier home
Authorities on Sunday were responding to a suspect barricaded inside a home in Whittier.
The incident in the 7900 block of Comstock Avenue unfolded around 2:35 a.m. and was ongoing.
According to authorities, the suspect was believed to be wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon.
Homes in the area have been evacuated.
No further information was immediately available.
