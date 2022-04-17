Watch CBS News

Suspect wanted on suspicion of assault barricades self inside Whittier home

By CBSLA Staff

/ CBS Los Angeles

Authorities on Sunday were responding to a suspect barricaded inside a home in Whittier. 

The incident in the 7900 block of Comstock Avenue unfolded around 2:35 a.m. and was ongoing. 

According to authorities, the suspect was believed to be wanted on suspicion of assault with a deadly weapon. 

Homes in the area have been evacuated. 

No further information was immediately available. 

First published on April 17, 2022 / 12:40 PM

© 2022 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

