Suspect steals ambulance and leads police on highway pursuit

The California High Patrol pursued a stolen ambulance near the Orange-Los Angeles County border Tuesday night.

The suspect drove down the CA-91 Freeway after allegedly stealing the ambulance from Orange City Fire Department personnel at Foothill Regional Medical Center in Tustin.

After learning about the theft, police started chasing the car near Downey. During the entire ordeal, the ambulance's rear doors were wide open and a side door slid ajar several times.

The suspect stopped on the side of the southbound 710 Freeway at East Carson Street just north of where the road splits to the 405 Freeway. He stepped out of the vehicle and surrendered to officers without further incident.