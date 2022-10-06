Suspect responsible for hit-and-run involving teenage boy arrested

A mother is relieved after the suspect who hit and dragged her 15-year-old son in Redondo Beach was arrested earlier this week.

Christina Evans' son, LeBron Godoy, was riding his E-Bike in Redondo Beach near Rindge Lane and Marshallfield Lane on Sept. 17 along with his friend when Godoy was struck by a white truck and dragged.

The suspect fled the scene and left Godoy wounded and injured at the site of the incident.

Following the hit-and-run, Evans went door-to-door asking neighbors for Ring Video and any evidence to try and see what happened and help authorities track down the suspect.

All of the evidence Evans collected she shared with the Los Angeles County Lomita Sheriff's Department and that hard work paid off on Tuesday.

Lomita Sheriffs located the white truck on Tuesday at an Arco gas station at Palos Verdes Drive North and Rolling Vista Drive and soon after identified the driver as the suspect responsible for the hit-and-run in September.

The suspect conceded to authorities that he was in fact the driver of the white truck that struck Godoy. He was arrested and booked but was later released, according to CBSLA Reporter Rina Nakano.

"It had to be the community to help us. Otherwise, we wouldn't have caught him," Evans told Nakano.

She is now working to launch an E-bike resource website that teaches riders about the positive and dangerous sides of e-bikes.

"E-bikes exploded on the scene and our laws, our regulations have not caught up with that," Evans said.

In the meantime, Evans is focused on her son's road to recovery. Godoy plays basketball for the Redondo Union High School basketball team but he hasn't been able to dribble the ball yet.

He hopes to get back on the court soon after time in physical therapy and time resting his injuries.