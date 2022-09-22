Redondo Beach police searching for driver who hit, dragged teenage boy riding bike

Police are searching for the suspect driving a pickup truck that struck and dragged a teenage boy riding his bike in Redondo Beach on Saturday.

LeBron Godoy, 15, was on his way home from dropping his friend off at around 11 p.m. when he was hit by a white pickup truck that dragged him and his e-bike for half a block before driving off. Police are now searching for the suspect that left Godoy behind, suffering from severe road rash and other injuries.

"I just remember me putting my hands on the ground, feeling them burning, but I just couldn't take them off," Godoy said, noting that his helmet flew off in the collision.

He was struck near the intersection of Rindge Lane and Marshallfield Lane. After the truck finally came to a stop, Godoy ran from under the vehicle, yelling for the driver to get out of their truck. Instead, they backed away, dislodging the bike and speeding from the area.

"He was probably realizing that he hit a kid and was in trouble, and that's probably what made him drive away," said Godoy.

Video provided by one of the neighbors shows the collision and sparks flying from the bike stuck under the truck.

Moments after the incident, Godoy's mother, Christina Evans, found him out front, disheveled and wounded. CT scans showed no brain damage or broken bones, though he has such severe road rash that he hasn't been able to wear clothing since the incident.

"Everything he had been wearing had been shredded off," she said. She's "How could you do that to my son? How could you be so heartless? And why? Why would you leave?"

Police are asking the same questions, hoping that the suspect will turn himself in as they have no one in custody.

While the family hopes for justice, they're happy things didn't end up worse.

"He's pretty banged up. But I'm just happy he's alive," said Evans.

"I still can't believe you did that to me and you messed up for that. We're going to catch you," Godoy said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Redondo Beach police at (310) 379-2477.