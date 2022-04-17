Suspect remains at-large after shooting in Pacoima leaves one man wounded

Officers with the Los Angeles Police Department responded to calls of a shooting Sunday in Pacoima.

The calls came in just after 3 p.m. and police were directed to the scene, near the 9800 block of Laurel Canyon Boulevard.

When police arrived, they found a male victim with a gunshot wound to the shoulder. The victim was transported to the hospital in unknown condition. He was not identified.

The shooting suspect fled and remains outstanding. No suspect description or any further details were provided.