Watch CBS News
Local News

Suspect lights cash register on fire during attempted robbery

By Michele Gile

/ KCAL News

Suspect lights cash register on fire during robbery
Suspect lights cash register on fire during robbery 02:05

Santa Ana police asked for help tracking down a man on Friday who lit a cash register on fire during a failed robbery.

The bizarre crime happened at the end of October inside El Farol, a Santa Ana meat market. Since the case remains unsolved, detectives from the Santa Ana Police Department are asking the public if they recognize the fire-wielding robber who posed as a shopper. 

santa-ana-light-fire-robbery.jpg
Santa Ana police set a cash register on fire in October. Santa Ana PD

Martin Molina, the cashier in the photo, pretended to wander around the shop, perusing the soda selection before walking over to the register and demanding the money in the register. 

The security video recorded the man elbowing another customer out of the way as he squirts the light fluid at Molina and his jacket. 

Luckily, he was not burned. He also had the wherewithal to slam the cash register closed, securing the $2,000. Molina said this is not the first time the robber came into his shop. 

"Last time he had a gun," Molina said. "He got maybe $4,000."

The suspect wore a disposable mask and black hoodie with the word "Dirty Bird" on the front. The last shot shows the man making his getaway on a Razer-type scooter.

Michele Gile
michele-gile-1200x800-2018.jpg

Michele joined KCAL9 in 1990 as the Orange County reporter and she has loved it there ever since! She reports from the field for both KCAL9 and CBS2.

First published on January 3, 2024 / 5:03 PM PST

© 2024 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved.

View CBS News In
CBS News App Open
Chrome Safari Continue
Be the first to know
Get browser notifications for breaking news, live events, and exclusive reporting.