Suspect killed by San Bernardino County deputies after pursuit in Riverside

San Bernardino County deputies shot and killed a suspect in a Riverside shopping center's parking lot on Thursday.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department said the suspect, who was the target of a felony arrest warrant, led deputies from the agency's Specialized Enforcement Division on a pursuit through Riverside at around 10 a.m.

Deputies did not immediately provide details on the arrest warrant. On its website, the sheriff's department wrote that its Specialized Enforcement Division focuses on "S.W.A.T. responses, investigation of suspected explosives, elevated and high-risk warrant services, and apprehension of armed fugitives."

The Riverside Police Department, which is handling the investigation into the deadly shooting, said the suspect led deputies into a parking lot in the 3700 block of Tyler Street shortly before the shooting.

A portion of the shopping center's parking lot was closed as Riverside police conducted their investigation.

No deputies were injured in the incident.