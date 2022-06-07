Suspect involved in Encino Hospital stabbing charged with three counts of attempted murder

The man arrested for allegedly stabbing a doctor and two nurses at Encino Hospital Medical Center on June 3 was set to be arraigned Tuesday, after being charged with three counts of attempted murder.

Ashkan Amirsoleymani, 35, was arrested following the incident Friday, which was followed-up with an hours-long standoff with LAPD officers while he barricaded himself inside one of the hospital's rooms.

The complaint filed against Amirsoleymani included allegations that the he both used a knife and had five prior convictions for crimes including assault dating back to 2008.

He was also held on a bail set at $3 million.

The initial scene unfolded at around 3 p.m. Friday when authorities were first called to the hospital following reports of a collision in the area. After arriving and finding no evidence of a collision, they left and learned that a person "involved in the potential traffic collision" had entered the hospital, according to LAPD Deputy Chief Alan Hamilton.

They were called back to the scene less than an hour later after learning that a suspect armed with a knife was inside the hospital.

It was then that he stabbed the doctor and two nurses, two of which were treated and released from care that same night, and the third who required surgery but was said to be in stable condition.

A nearly five-hour standoff ensued, as the man was barricaded in the hospital until around 8:15 p.m, when authorities were finally able to detain him.

Workers with the hospital were able to reportedly trap him inside of a storage unit, holding the door until a SWAT team had arrived to the scene.

When they arrested him, they found that he had sustained several wounds to his arms, which they deemed were self-inflicted. He was taken to a hospital in Sherman Oaks and treated.

He reportedly entered the hospital seeking treatment for unknown reasons.

Officers on the scene indicated that they had recent run-ins with Amirsoleymani, who was believed to have been arrested at least twice in the past year for attacking police officers.